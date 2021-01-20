Speeding BMW kills 2 cops in Chennai, driver held
Two armed reserve police constables died in Chennai on Tuesday after a BMW car rammed into their bike while they rode to report to duty. The driver of the car, 25-year-old S Amrut, has been booked under Section 304 (ii) (punishment for an act that is done with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.
CCTV footage shows that while the policemen, identified as B Raveendran, 32 and V Karthik, 34, were taking a right turn on their bike, the speeding black BMW, hit them, throwing them off the two-wheeler. The accident occurred near a private school in Chennai’s Mogappair East while the policemen were on their way to work in Koyambedu.
Raveendran, who was riding the bike, died on the spot while Karthik, the pillion rider, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital around 11am, police said.
“It wasn’t a case of drunk driving,” said inspector Hari, who is attached to the Thirumangalam traffic investigation police station. Amrut and two of his friends, all in their early 20s, were in the BMW.
“All of them, including the driver, are students who were returning home early morning from a birthday party. The driver was speeding and couldn’t control the car,” the inspector added.
The driver has been remanded to two weeks’ judicial custody at the Saidapet jail. City police commissioner Mahesh Aggarwal tweeted that they ‘lost two brave hearts to reckless driving’ and that Raveendran and Karthik were riding wearing helmets.
