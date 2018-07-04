 SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to low cabin pressure | india news | Hindustan Times
SpiceJet aircraft makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad due to low cabin pressure

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2018 14:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Ahmedabad
All the passengers on-board were safe, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
All the passengers on-board were safe, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.(Reuters File Photo)

Low cabin pressure mid-air forced a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft from Mumbai, carrying over 100 passengers, to land at the city airport this morning under emergency conditions.

All the passengers on-board were safe, an airline spokesperson said.

“SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft (VT-SZB) was operating flight SG 160 Mumbai-Delhi. Enroute, the aircraft had a (cabin) pressure problem,” the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Following the standard operating procedure, the crew diverted the aircraft to Ahmedabad, where it landed safely, he added.

There were over 100 passengers on-board the plane, the spokesperson said.

