SpiceJet authorities quarantine suspected coronavirus patient in Bangkok-Delhi flight

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:50 IST

A passenger on board a SpiceJet SG-88 Bangkok-Delhi flight was suspected of being affected by the novel coronavirus on Thursday. He was quarantined by the Airport health organisation (APHO) soon after alighting.

The person who is suspected to have contracted the novel coronavirus infection was seated on row 31F and was the only passenger who sat on there, a Spicejet spokesperson told PTI. The spokesperson also said that airport authorities quarantined the passenger soon after the plan landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

Two other Indian nationals who were on board a Japanese cruise ship were also diagnosed with the new disease. On Sunday, an Indian national in Dubai was quarantined after he contracted the novel coronavirus disease.

One of three coronavirus patients who was admitted to the Alappuzha medical college hospital, Kerala was set to be discharged after he tested negative for the virus over six days. According to the health officials, he will be quarantined in his home till February 26 till he completes the 28-day incubation period. All three students who tested positive for the virus were students who returned from China’s Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation has declared a the 2-month-old coronavirus outbreak as a global public health emergency. The worldwide death toll has reached 1,367 with 242 new daily deaths reported by the Chinese government in Hubei province as of late Thursday. After health authorities in China started applying a new diagnosis method the daily rise in coronavirus cases rose to 14,840.

(with inputs from Agencies)