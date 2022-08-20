SpiceJet pilot suspended for ignoring co-pilot's input on Durgapur-bound flight

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the license of a SpiceJet pilot for six months for ignoring the co-pilot's input during a Mumbai-Durgapur flight in May that resulted in injuries to a few passengers. The Durgapur-bound flight had encountered severe turbulence during the descent that left 14 passengers and three crew members injured. (Also Read | 2 SpiceJet pilots, engineer who cleared aircraft after Durgapur flight, grounded)

The aviation regulator immediately ordered SpiceJet to take the two pilots off the roster and later issued a show cause notice, seeking an explanation on why flight SG 945, with 195 people on board (including two pilots and four cabin crew), decided to go ahead with the landing despite the turbulence.

The airline was asked to submit its response within a fortnight, according to people aware of the matter.

The incident occurred when flight SG 945 was descending for landing at the Durgapur airport.

After the incident, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that the matter was being dealt with utmost seriousness and that more details on the cause will be shared once the probe is complete.

“The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness,” he had tweeted. “More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed.”

False fuel emergency

In a separate case, the DGCA also suspended the license of a pilot of a charter airplane for one month in a false fuel emergency case.

On October 19, 2021, the pilot flying a charter plane from Bokaro to Ranchi had falsely declared a low fuel emergency to get priority landing as he wanted to avoid hovering period, reported ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

