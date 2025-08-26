Army officer who assaulted SpiceJet staff now on no-fly list: What happens next?

A senior official of the Indian Army who assaulted SpiceJet staffers at Srinagar airport on July 26 has been put on the airline’s no-fly list for five years.According to two officials aware of the developments, the passenger will not be able to fly on any SpiceJet domestic or international flights for that period. The incident occurred at Srinagar Airport last week, when the officer (L) assaulted four SpiceJet staffers, leaving them with a spinal fracture and injuries to the jaw. (Sourced)

He was declared “unruly” in the decision made by an internal committee set up under the Civil Aviation Rules (CAR), which recommended imposing the ban on the passenger.

What's next for the passenger?

According to aviation regulations on unruly passengers, those who are "verbally unruly" may face a no-fly ban of up to three months, while "physical unruliness" can result in a ban of up to six months. In the case of "life-threatening behaviour", the minimum ban is two years.

Passengers who are unhappy with the decision can appeal within 60 days to an appellate committee led by a retired High Court judge.

That panel includes representatives from passenger and consumer associations, as well as retired officers of the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum and representatives from other airlines.

The committee must decide the case within 30 days, and its decision is binding on the airline.

What the army officer did: Altercation over excess baggage turned ugly

The incident occurred on July 26 at the boarding gate for SpiceJet flight SG 386 from Srinagar to Delhi after a dispute over extra baggage charges during boarding.

At the time, the airline stated that the officer was carrying two cabin bags, weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg. The airline said the passenger refused to comply and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process in violation of aviation security protocols.

As per data presented to the Rajya Sabha on August 5, India has blacklisted 379 passengers over the past five years, with 48 individuals added to the list between 1 January and 30 July this year.