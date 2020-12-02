e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

The airline has tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

Low cost carrier SpiceJet will be giving logistical support for delivery of Covid-19 vaccine.The airline’s dedicated cargo arm, SpiceXpress, will be transporting the vaccine through a specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro.

SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline has tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging with dedicated equipment to perform seamless cold chain operations.

“SpiceXpress has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°C. SpiceXpress is ready for the enormous task of distributing sensitive goods both domestically and internationally including Covid-19 vaccines that require stringent transportation conditions,” the spokesperson added.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said, “We have been preparing for the humongous task of transporting medicines, vaccines, blood samples and temperature-sensitive cargo by developing end-to-end cold chain logistics solutions. With a dedicated fleet of 17 cargo aircraft, SpiceXpress is capable of flying cargo to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.”

“The airline also offers a plethora of other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo,” he added.

SpiceJet has transported 85,000 tonnes of cargo since the lockdown in March and the airline’s international cargo network now spans over 50 international destinations

tags
top news
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In