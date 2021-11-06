Home / India News / Srinagar: Terrorists flee after gunfight near hospital
Srinagar: Terrorists flee after gunfight near hospital

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in the Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.
File photo for representational purposes.
File photo for representational purposes. (PTI )
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

A brief encounter took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital in Srinagar’s SKIMS hospital on Friday, but the terrorists managed to flee the spot, police said.

“There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

A joint search and cordon operation was launched by the police, the CRPF and the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles inside and outside the hospital, but the terrorists managed to flee due to the heavy rush. The operation also halted the traffic on the national highway briefly.

