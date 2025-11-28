Stage collapses at UP wedding as BJP leaders gather together to bless newly-wed couple: Video

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were injured after a stage collapsed during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The incident occurred while the leaders were blessing the newly-wed couple at the function. The incident occurred while the leaders were blessing the newly-wed couple at the function.(Screengrab from X video)

The mishap took place at the wedding reception of the brother of local BJP worker Abhishek Singh Engineer. According to a report by NDTV, Ballia district BJP Chief Sanjay Mishra, former MP Bharat Singh, and several other party leaders were present when the stage suddenly collapsed.

The clip circulating online shows the dramatic moment the platform collapses during the event. In the footage, the leaders can be seen standing together on the stage as they offer their blessings to the couple. The gathering appears calm and cheerful at first, with many guests surrounding the area to watch the ceremony. However, within seconds, the structure collapses, sending everyone on it tumbling down.

The video also captures the immediate shock and confusion that follow. Guests rush forward to help those who fell, while others step back in alarm.

