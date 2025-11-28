Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over ‘toxic air crisis,’ seeks urgent parliament debate on pollution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharply criticised the central government over deteriorating air quality across the country, saying parents everywhere are afraid for their children’s health as pollution levels continue to remain in the “hazardous” range in several cities. Rahul Gandhi called for an urgent Parliament debate and a national action plan to combat air pollution.(AICC via PTI)

In a strongly worded social media post, Gandhi said that “every mother” he meets shares the same fear, that her child is “growing up breathing toxic air.” He said families are “exhausted, scared and angry” as air pollution worsens year after year with no clear intervention from the Centre.

Calling the situation a “health emergency,” the Congress MP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent despite India’s children “choking in front of us.” He questioned the government’s lack of urgency, saying there is “no plan, no accountability” from those in power.

Gandhi urged the government to convene an immediate and detailed debate in Parliament on air pollution and demanded a strict, enforceable national action plan to address the crisis. He said the issue can no longer be met with “excuses and distractions,” adding that clean air is the basic right of every child.

“Every mother I meet tells me the same thing: her child is growing up breathing toxic air. They are exhausted, scared and angry. Modi ji, India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability? India needs an immediate, detailed Parliament debate on air pollution and a strict, enforceable action plan to tackle this health emergency. Our children deserve clean air - not excuses and distractions,” Gandhi wrote in an X post, sharing an eight minute video of his discussion with a few mothers.

His comments come at a time when air quality indices across North India, especially in Delhi-NCR, have repeatedly slipped into severe category, prompting health warnings and widespread concern among parents.