Stalin cautions workers against SIR drive in TN

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday urged party workers to be “vigilant and prepared” to ensure that an exercise like the Special Voter Revision (SIR) taking place in Bihar, does not happen in the state and announced that he will unveil a portrait of social reformer EV Ramasamy revered as Periyar at Oxford University in London on September 4. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin with LoP in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO)

On Saturday, Stalin will leave for the United Kingdom and Germany to hold meetings with industrialists for investments for the state. “Before an assembly of international scholars, the movement that set ablaze caste tyranny and burnt down barriers of gender in Tamil Nadu will be placed in dialogue with struggles worldwide for dignity, equality and freedom. Periyar’s ideals of equality are not bound by borders, they belong to humanity as a whole,” Stalin said. “Though Periyar was born in Tamil Nadu and spoke and wrote in Tamil, his ideas are universal,” Stalin said. Periyar’s philosophy of self-respect, rationalism, women’s liberation and equality for all are not restricted to borders, the chief minister said.

Stalin was speaking at the wedding ceremony of DMK Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango’s daughter in Chennai on Friday. Stalin, on August 27, attended a rally in Bihar along with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and criticised the ECI and the BJP. He said that there is a need to raise awareness among people about irregularities in the voters lists that are not being conducted in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission of India (ECI) before the 2026 assembly elections.

“To ensure such a situation does not arise in Tamil Nadu, we must remain vigilant and prepared. That’s why NR Elango is actively engaged in efforts to prevent such issues. On behalf of the party leadership, I wholeheartedly commend and congratulate him at the moment,” Stalin said. Elango heads one of the party’s war rooms, maintaining a team of lawyers, training polling booth agents, and ensuring their readiness. “He works tirelessly as a frontline warrior in the electoral battlefield,” Stalin said.

Stalin also added that his government has attracted investments worth ₹10 lakh crore, with the Global Investors’ Meet in 2024. During his Europe visit, Stalin will also meet office-bearers of DMK’s NRI wing in Germany, address a gathering at Oxford University, and interact with the diaspora of Tamils in both countries. It will be Stalin’s fifth international visit after assuming office in 2021. He has previously visited the UAE, Singapore and Japan, Spain and the US for investments.