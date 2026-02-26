The upcoming assembly election is a battle between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), chief minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday, while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, scheduled for March 1. Stalin: Modi’s visits to poll-bound TN will increase NDA’s defeat margin

“Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Tamil Nadu more often. Parties in the NDA are worried about his visits; because the margin of their defeat will be greater the more times he visits the state,” Stalin said, addressing an event in Kanyakumari.

He alleged that the Prime Minister’s visit would be a reminder for Tamil Nadu that the Centre has kept the state devoid of key central government benefits, CM Stalin said, “Even yesterday, the Cabinet approved a Metro Rail project for Gujarat, but nothing for Tamil Nadu.” “Even with the elections approaching, nothing was allocated in the Budget either…The BJP seeks to suppress and weaken Tamil Nadu in every way,” he added.

Stalin criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP alliance as a “failure.” “The AIADMK is relying on dubba (empty box) engine -- BJP, while the BJP is relying on the sinking ship AIADMK,” Stalin said. “The Dravidian model government is a superfast engine, with a double-digit growth of 11.19%.”

Stalin said that the DMK government will safeguard against what he claimed was the BJP’s religious politics. “Under our Dravidian Model government, religious harmony and unity are being preserved. In Tamil Nadu everyone is treated equally,” he said.

In response, the BJP claimed that the Prime Minister’s visit would act as a “decisive end to corrupt DMK regime.”

“The double-engine governance of Prime Minister Modi and Edappadi Palaniswami will forge a Tamil Nadu free from DMK’s grip.” ” BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad told HT.