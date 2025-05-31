Stalin to hold 20-km roadshow in Madurai on June 1

The ruling DMK will hold its general council meeting in Madurai on June 1 where party president and Chief minister M K Stalin is expected to hold a 20-km roadshow and sound the poll bugle for the 2026 assembly elections. MK Stalin

Stalin on Friday wrote to his cadre that DMK is fighting against the BJP-led Union government against various issues for the state while he criticised the AIADMK mortgaging the rights of Tamil Nadu. The DMK has set a target to win 200 out of 234 assembly seats along with its allies.

“The party’s general assembly will be meeting in Madurai with several serious discussions , including heartfelt opinions from general assembly members and decisions that will determine Indian politics and the development of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in his letter inviting cadre for the mega event. “What should we do? What is our duty? What is our goal? Let’s finalize it. Let’s ensure the party’s victory in 2026 and the continuation of good governance in Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin said that his party’s government does not have the habit of pawning state rights to the Union government for office like previous rulers in a veiled attack against the AIADMK. “Even if the Union government refuses to provide funds for education, we are spending state government funds on education with the assurance that the bilingual policy given by Anna (DMK founder C N Annadurai) will remain here.... People of Tamil Nadu want this good governance to continue. The opposition parties, who cannot criticize the Dravidian model of governance, are trying hard to recover from their defeat by fabricating anything, spreading slander, and spreading fake news. The opposition parties, individually, in alliances, and holding secret consultations, have been engaged in propaganda efforts against us in the media and on social media.”

Stalin also responded that concerns raised by him in his letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding RBI draft guidelines on gold loans has been addressed. “Protecting the interests of small borrowers, especially those seeking loans below Rs. 2 lakh such as farmers and daily earners and ensuring timely and accessible credit has been my consistent demand,” Stalin said.

While appreciating the positive consideration given to this issue, we emphasize that such policies having significant impact on poor should be arrived after due prior consultation with States.