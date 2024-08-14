Stalker attacks 19-year-old college student in Dakshina Kannada district

A stalker allegedly attacked a first-year BCA student in her classroom at a private college in Mudabidare, Dakshina Kannada district, after she ended their relationship, a police officer said. Initial reports as stating that Manjunath allegedly entered the college premises by posing as a newly admitted student and gained access to the classroom during a scheduled break. (File photo)

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Manjunath, reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old student in the neck with a pair of scissors on Monday morning. Police quoted initial reports as sating that Manjunath allegedly entered the college premises by posing as a newly admitted student and gained access to the classroom during a scheduled break.

Mudabidare police station inspector BN Sandesh said: “The incident occurred around 9:50 am in a classroom of a private college. The accused deceived the security personnel at the entrance by claiming to be a new student. Since the college were yet to distribute uniforms to the new students, the security allowed him to proceed to the library. However, he went to the classroom during the break and attacked the victim.”

Following the alleged attack, the other students overpowered Manjunath and handed him over to the police. The victim sustained three injuries to her neck and was rushed to Alvas Hospital in Mudabidare for treatment. She is now reported to be out of danger.

“We have booked him under Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) and produced him before the JMFC court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody,” Sandesh added.

Both Manjunath and the victim are from Tumakuru district and were allegedly classmates from the 8th to 12th standard. Sandesh said that both had probably been in a relationship for three years.

“When the girl’s family became aware of the relationship, they warned her and pressured her to end it, eventually admitting her to the college in Mudabidare. After she started avoiding him, Manjunath became enraged and decided to harm her, leading to the attack,” he added.