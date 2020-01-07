Stalker barges into 19-yr-old girl’s house, slits her throat then commits suicide

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 01:19 IST

An alleged stalker killed a 19-year-old woman and then committed suicide at her house in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district on Monday, the police said.

The 21-year-old man, Anu, allegedly barged into the woman’s house in Karakkonam in the morning when her parents were out for work. He dragged the victim, Ashika, to a room and locked the door from inside, according to the police. The police identified both by one name.

The woman’s grandmother was present in the house at the time of the incident. The woman’s screams for help raised an alarm and neighbours rushed to her rescue. They broke open the door and found the two lying in a pool of blood. Anu slit Ashika’s throat with a sharp weapon before slitting his own throat.

Ashika, who was training to be a beautician, died on the spot and Anu, a worker at a mobile repair unit, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the police said.

In the past, Anu and Ashika were in a relationship, which did not go down well with Ashika’s family members, Karakkonam panachayat member R Sujeer said.

After they separated, Anu allegedly continued stalking her, and the woman’s parents approached the police last year for a settlement. “We have no idea what triggered the gruesome killing now. People are really shocked,” said Sujeer.

Kerala witnessed four such killings in 2019. In one of these cases, a civil police officer, P Soumya, was stabbed and set on fire by Ajaz, a police constable, in Alappuzha in June.