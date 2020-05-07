State govt to bear train fare of Manipuris stranded outside Northeast region

india

Imphal: Manipur government has decided to bear the train fare of all those people from the state, who are stranded in other parts of the country because of the nationwide lockdown restrictions that were imposed by the central government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh presided over a cabinet meeting, where the decision was taken, the chief minister’s secretariat said.

“The cabinet thoroughly discussed the management of quarantine centres in the state,” the secretariat said in a press release.

“Those stranded people returning to the state, who are neither Covid-19 suspects nor came in contacts with the suspects, and are asymptomatic, shall be kept under home quarantine as per protocol,” it said.

“However, if community members object to home quarantine for any such person, then that person will be accommodated at a community quarantine centre,” it added.

The local lawmaker and deputy commissioners (DCs) of districts are likely to be asked to take responsibility of making arrangements for lodging and food at these makeshift quarantine centres.

The state government has allocated a daily food allowance of Rs 200 for each person quarantined at community centres. The DCs may need to take the help of local clubs and village authorities to prepare the food.

The cabinet has decided to open wholesale markets, which were closed during the nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were initially imposed for 21 days from March 25 and then further extended for another 19 days till May 3, on all days except Sunday.

Last Saturday, 92 people from Manipur were brought back from Guwahati and Mizoram. Now, lawmakers from various constituencies have started sending vehicles to neighbouring states in the north-east to repatriate other stranded people from Manipur after taking permission from authorities concerned.

CM Singh, in a video message to the public, has appealed to extend cooperation to the state government’s initiatives to tackle the pandemic.

Manipur has zero active Covid-19 positive cases after both the patients, who were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, on March 24 and April 2, respectively. Later, they were discharged from hospital on April 12 and 21, respectively.