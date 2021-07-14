Covid-19: States say jab crunch hitting vaccine drive

At least three states reported shortages of vaccines on Tuesday, with some saying they had to shut down vaccination centres, even as the Union government denied there were constraints in supplies.

The reports come at a time when the country’s coronavirus vaccination drive has slowed down –— in the seven days till Tuesday, there were an average 3.4 million doses administered to people every day. Less than a month ago, in the seven days after June 21, this number was at 5.8 million.

“We have the capability to administer 3 to 4 lakh doses a day... We have received a small stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield doses on Monday night; we have at max around 1.68 lakh doses which will not last beyond Tuesday or one half of Wednesday...,” Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

In Tamil Nadu, chief minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a reallocation of vaccines since, he said, the state was not getting supplies proportionate to its population.

“As the allocation of vaccines is very inadequate, we are finding it extremely difficult to meet the huge demand for vaccination throughout the State,” he said.

Similar shortages appeared to beset the drive in Maharashtra, where many centres were close this week due lack of doses. The state received 700,000 doses four days back, most of which were used up on Monday. The state has asked the central government for 30 million doses per month.

The Union health ministry said it was making strong efforts. “We are running a marathon not a sprint race; and need to understand its challenges. We are doing regular hand holding of states and vaccine manufacturers in production of vaccines that is being augmented gradually. In some time there will be more doses available,” said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry, while replying during a press briefing on states facing vaccine shortage.

Congress leader P Chidambaram, too, hit out at the government for the vaccination programme, citing shortages reported by Delhi and Odisha.

“Vaccine shortage is a fact. Vaccine production is exaggerated. Vaccine import is a mystery. Vaccinating the entire adult population by December 2021 is an empty boast,” the former Union minister said.

“Will the new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tell the nation the truth about the vaccination programme,” Chidambaram asked.