Status update on Mumbai rains: 10 quick facts

Heavy rains continued on Monday after a brief break on Sunday in Mumbai and its suburbs disrupting trains, snarling traffic on water-logged roads and delaying flights from the country’s second-busiest airport, officials said.

The weather department said south Mumbai recorded 17.2mm of rain and the suburbs 35.2mm between 8.30am and 2.30pm on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast at 2pm that there will be intermittent rain in the city and its suburbs with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places.

Here’s a quick update of the situation in India’s financial capital and its suburbs:

* News agency IANS reported that a 30-year-old man was electrocuted inside his home in Shivajinagar of the Govandi suburb in northeast Mumbai. He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead, IANS said.

* Water had started receding in Parel, Sion, Ghatkopar and Andheri by 2pm easing the traffic but officials said it was moving at a slow pace. “We are making attempts to ensure there are no traffic jams,” joint commissioner of police (traffic) Madhukar Pandey said.

Traffic jam on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road due to heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 1, 2019. ( Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )

* Officials of BMC’s disaster management cell said that water receded in Dharavi, Vidyalankar College Wadala, Dr BA Road, Byculla, Dadar TT Hindu Colony, Rawali Camp, Mahalaxmi, GTB Nagar, SCLR Bridge and Ghatkopar.

* Officials said local trains on Central Railway on both slow and fast lane corridor towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were running an hour late. They said the railway is operating special local trains towards CSMT to help commuters.

* Local trains were running with speed restrictions between Kurla and Sion railway stations on Central Railway. Trains were operating at a speed of 10 kmph in some sections. Services of the Western Railway were fully operational but trains were operating with a delay of 25 minutes, officials said.

People walk on the railway tracks as heavy monsoon rains hit the local train services near Sion in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 1, 2019. ( Kunal Patil/HT Photo )

* Flightradar24 said departures of 187 flights and arrival of 64 have been delayed at the Mumbai airport. Departures were delayed by at least 40 minutes, the Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial flight information said.

* News agency ANI said drain water was logged in places like Mandai, Three-Bhatti Bhaji Market, Nizampura, Padmanagar Bhaji Market, Olive Pura, Kamala Hotel, Bala Compound, and Idgah of Thane’s Bhiwandi due to improper cleaning of the drains in the municipal area.

* Water has also entered Nadi Naka Police Chauki in Bhiwandi, ANI said. The news agency added that stagnant water has started entering houses in Rafiq compound of Nadi Naka in Bhiwandi.

* Heavy rains in catchment areas brought in good news for the city as Mumbai’s water stock rose within three days of good rains in the reservoir areas. It has lead to a rise in lake levels to 104,496 million litres or 7.22% on Monday morning, It stood at 71,017ml or 4.91% on Friday morning.

Boy jumps into the water of a flooded street after heavy rain showers at Gandhi Market, Sion in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 1, 2019. ( Kunal Patil/HT Photo )

* The intensity of the rain is likely to drop marginally on Tuesday but pick up again from Wednesday, KS Hosalikar, India Meteorological Department’s deputy director general (western region), said. “We expect July and August to have excess rain as well,” he said.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 16:53 IST