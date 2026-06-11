Stone pelted at train with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board, window glass of coach broken

The window glass of a coach of the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was damaged after unidentified persons pelted stones at the moving train on Thursday night. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses a gathering during the 'New Horizons' lecture series marking the organisation's centenary year, in Mumbai on Saturday, Feb 7, 2026. (Shashank Parade/PTI Photo)

Bhagwat was unharmed, and the train resumed its journey after a halt at Tundla Junction in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Sher Singh said.

The incident took place at about 7.20 pm on Thursday when Swarn Shatabdi Express from Kanpur to Delhi was passing through Firozabad district and had crossed Makkhanpur station unstopped when a stone struck the glass window of E-1 coach of speeding train and glass was damaged.

Also Read | Adnan Sami reacts to trolling over meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul’

What happened? The train was stopped at outer of Tundla junction after information and officials reached.

‘Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat was in same coach on which stone was pelted and damaged the window glass. Bhagwat was seated on other side of coach and was safe and no one was injured’ stated GRP inspector Singh.

The train moved at 7.41 pm for Delhi from Tundla.

ADG Agra Zone SK Bhagat and DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey reached the spot in Firozabad following the incident.

Bhagat said a search was underway for the person involved in throwing the stone and that the accused would be arrested soon. "No one was injured, and only the outer glass pane of the First AC coach was cracked," said Bhagat.

Police statement on incident Firozabad SSP Aditya Langhe said one person has been taken into police custody and an investigation is underway into the stone-pelting incident involving the Delhi-bound Swarn Shatabdi Express, in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling.

‘The incident took place at about 7.15 pm on Thursday when train was crossing area at border of Rasoolpur and Dakshin police station of Firozabad. The Train no. 12003 was running from Kanour to Delhi and we got information that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling in it’ said SSP Aditya Langeh.

SP City Ravi Shankar Prasad from Firozabad reached the spot near Pemeshwar Gate of railway and CCTV footages were sought to trace those involved.

‘It has come to information that someone unidentified had thrown a stone on the moving train which damaged a glass window of a coach. GRP and RPF teams rushed to the spot and train moved towards destination and none was found to be injured’ said SSP.

‘CCTV footages are being checked and some clues are being attained.

One has been taken in custody and police teams from four police stations, SOG and Surveillance teams are activated and the accused will be soon identified’ said SSP who informed that case was being registered on basis of complaint being lodged in regard to incident.

The stretch of track in Firozabad is notorious for incidents of stone-pelting on trains passing through the area.

‘We will take in account the past incident and also this latest incident and effective check will be laid on such nuisance’ asserted SSP Langeh.