Stop using superstitious words like ‘kala jadu’: Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed PM Modi's 'Kala Jadu' jibe at the Congress targeting their protest on August 5 against unemployment and price rise. Stop using superstitious words like 'kala jadu' to hide your 'black exploits' Rahul Gandhi tweeted. "Pradhan Mantri ji, stop demolishing the dignity of the PM post and misleading the country. You will have to answer the public on issues that matter," Rahul Gandhi said. Also Read: On PM Modi's 'Kala Jadu' jibe, Priyanka Gandhi says, 'Kale kapdo se...'

Without naming the Congress, PM Modi on Wednesday launched an attack on the Congress and its August 5 protest as he said some people resorted to 'black magic' on August 5 to take out their frustration. Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjeala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have strongly objected to PM Modi's comment.

प्रधानमंत्री को महंगाई नहीं दिखती? बेरोज़गारी नहीं दिखती?



अपने काले कारनामों को छिपाने के लिए, ‘काला जादू’ जैसी अंधविश्वासी बातें करके पीएम पद की गरिमा को गिराना और देश को भटकाना बंद कीजिए, प्रधानमंत्री जी।



जनता के मुद्दों पर जवाब तो देना ही पड़ेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2022

"On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Modi said adding that black magic cannot end bad days.

On August 5, the Congress protested against unemployment and price rise wearing black clothes. The protest came under fire after BJP leader claimed that the Congress chose August 5 for their black protest as it was the two-year anniversary of the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram temple.

PM Modi's 'black magic' dig led to a row on Wednesday with Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posting a photo of PM Modi in black clothes. "They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making a pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the prime minister to talk about their problems, but 'Jumlajeevi' keeps saying anything," Jairam Ramesh said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the public do not have any problem wih black clothes but they do have problems with PM Modi's leadership.

