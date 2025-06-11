Strawberry moon to rise tonight: Where and when to watch in India

The Strawberry Moon will be visible across India tonight, June 11. The 2025 strawberry moon refers to a full moon, signalling the end of the spring season. The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, spotted over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, England(AP)

In India, the Strawberry Moon will be visible to viewers after sunset around 8 PM. The rare lunar phenomenon is expected to be visible across cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Why is the Strawberry Moon special?

The appearance of the Strawberry Moon is considered to be special, as the lunar phenomenon is now set to appear in 2043.

This phenomenon, called the "major lunar standstill," occurs every 18.6 years. During this, the Moon takes a lower path in the sky. As per NASA, the Strawberry Moon of 2025 will be the lowest since 2006.

READ | Strawberry Moon photo from San Diego goes viral, Reddit users say ‘copyright this immediately’

NASA further adds that the Strawberry moon appears "full" for about three days. Due to its placement on the horizon, the Moon is also expected to look larger than usual.

History of the Strawberry Moon

The term "Strawberry Moon" originates from Native American traditions, especially the Algonquin tribes.

This tribal community named the lunar phenomenon due to the short strawberry harvesting season in June.

With this full moon, the tribe marked the arrival of the summer season due to the harvesting of fresh strawberries.

This lunar phenomenon is also referred to by other names such as - the Berries Ripen Moon, the Green Corn Moon, which are names given to the phenomenon by other American tribes.

In the UK, other names for the Strawberry moon are - include Flower Moon, Planting Moon and Mead Moon. In Celtic traditions, this moon is referred to as Horse Moon, Dyan Moon and Rose Moon.