Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Student preparing for NEET found dead in Kota

BySenjuti Sengupta
Apr 22, 2025 10:03 AM IST

According to Rajasthan police data, 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015

An 18-year-old student preparing for the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate engineering courses was found dead in his hostel room in Kota on Tuesday, taking the number of such cases to 12 in Rajasthan’s coaching hub this year. Last year, 20 students died by suicide there.

Last year, 20 students died by suicide in Kota. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Last year, 20 students died by suicide in Kota. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Arvind Singh Bharadwaj, a local police officer, said the 18-year-old was from Bihar’s Chhapra and arrived in Kota a year ago. “On Tuesday morning, he hung himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room,” said Bharadwaj. He added a note recovered from his hostel room said neither NEET pressure nor his family should be held responsible. Bharadwaj said the rest of the details cannot be shared without his family’s permission. “...it seems to be personal.”

Kota is the hub of India’s test preparation business, estimated to be worth 10,000 crore annually. Students from around the country arrive there in numbers after completing class X and register in residential institutes, besides enrolling in schools, largely for certification purposes.

According to police data, 15 students died by suicide in Kota in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015. No suicides were reported in 2020 and 2021 as coaching institutes were shut or ran in online mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In January 2024, the Union education minister issued instructions for the functioning of coaching centres and restricted the enrolment of students only above 16. It warned of a penalty of 1,00,000 for institutes in case of any violation. A bill for regulating coaching centres was tabled in the Rajasthan assembly in March.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Student preparing for NEET found dead in Kota
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On