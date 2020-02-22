Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece-in-law and former MP Krishna Bose dies at 89

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 13:09 IST

Freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece-in-law and former Trinamool Congress’ member of Parliament Krishna Bose died in Kolkata on Saturday morning. She was 89.

She was suffering from heart-related ailments. She was admitted to a private hospital in east Kolkata where she died around 10:20am on Saturday.

Krishna Bose taught for 40 years at the City College in Kolkata where she was the head of the English department and even served as the college’s principal.

She also chaired the Council of the Netaji Research Bureau.

Bose is survived by two sons, Sumantra Bose and Sugata Bose, and daughter Sarmila Bose.