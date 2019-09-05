Suburban harbour line services restored in Mumbai

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:45 IST

The suburban harbour line services have been restored here on Thursday morning, informed Central Railway.

Train services were severely hit due to heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs.

“Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 am and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 am,” read a press release by Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

Train services resumed on Kurla to Kalyan route and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon route after rains relented late on Wednesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours. “Mumbai most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours,” an IMD release read.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 25 degrees Celcius and 23 degrees Celcius, respectively.

Relentless rains in several parts across Maharashtra has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions. (ANI)

