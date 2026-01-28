‘Such dirty politics’: Fadnavis slams Mamata after she demands SC-monitored probe on Ajit Pawar's death

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash on Wednesday has set off a political slugfest as Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accused her of indulging in "dirty and despicable politics". Track updates on Ajit Pawar death Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks to the media regarding the plane crash in which deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was killed. (PTI)

Fadnavis accused Mamata of ‘stooping to such a low level in politics’ as he described her remarks as ‘very unfortunate’.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on Wednesday in Baramati after which Mamata demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe as she raised questions purportedly linking the incident to his political trajectory.

‘Such dirty and despicable politics’ Fadnavis hit back at Mamata over her remarks and said that politicising Ajit's death is an insult to a ‘very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra’.

"It's very unfortunate. Senior leader Sharad Pawar himself has very clearly stated that an accident occurred, and tragically, lives were lost in the accident, and that politics should not be played over this. I am deeply saddened that we have reached such a point where such dirty and despicable politics are being played out even over someone's death," Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said, “I am very sad that Mamata Didi is stooping to such a low level in politics. It is very unfortunate and completely wrong. She should not have made such a statement. To insult a very close and beloved leader of Maharashtra by politicising his death in this manner is absolutely wrong.”

What Mamata said on Ajit Pawar's death Mamata called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Pawar's death in the plane crash, alleging that all other agencies have been completely compromised.

Expressing grief and shock over Ajit's death in a post on X, she said the incident needs proper investigation. She made further remarks in a public speech and said, “Even political leaders are not safe in this country, let alone common people." A video was shared by news agency PTI where she said, “Two days ago, I came to know that someone from another party had given a statement that Ajit Pawar was willing to leave the BJP (ruling alliance in Maharashtra), and now this has happened today.”

Calling for court's supervision for the probe, she added, “We have trust only in the Supreme Court and no other agency. All (central) agencies have been completely compromised.”

“Today he (was) in the opposition, but tomorrow (read: in future) he was supposed to return to the original course of his party,” she further claimed, referring to plans that the NCP, split by Ajit in 2023, was set to become unite again.