Sudden hair loss in 3 Maharashtra villages sparks panic

A sudden hair loss that has led to baldness in people from several villages in Maharashtra's Buldhana district has caused panic. Water samples from these villages have also been sent for tests to check for possible contamination.(HT Marathi)

The incident has prompted the authorities to initiate testing of local water sources for possible contamination.

According to state health department officials, as many as 30 persons have complained of sudden hair loss and baldness in Kalvad, Bondgaon and Hingna villages in Shegaon taluka of the district, reported PTI.

A health department team has started a survey in the villages after the matter came to light.

Shegaon health officer Dr Deepali Bahekar told reporters that medical treatment for those affected has started.

“The department has started medical treatment of the patients as per the symptoms, and the advice from skincare specialists is also being taken,” Bahekar said, according to PTI.

Water samples being tested



District health officer Amol Geete said that in majority of the cases, a fungal infection of the scalp, due to which people experience hair fall.

“As soon as we got the information, we sent a skin specialist and an epidemiologist to the village for the primary investigation. Around 99 per cent of the cases show a fungal infection of the scalp, due to which people experience hair fall,” Geeta was quoted as saying by India Today.

“We will also test the water to see if there are heavy metals in it, because they boost fungal infection. We will take skin samples of 2 to 4 patients and send them to Akola Medical College for microscopy.”

