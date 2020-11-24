e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Sufficient material to proceed against Umar Khalid’: Delhi court after taking cognizance of riots conspiracy chargesheet

‘Sufficient material to proceed against Umar Khalid’: Delhi court after taking cognizance of riots conspiracy chargesheet

After considering the chargesheet, the said that there is sufficient material to proceed against Khalid, Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, India - March 3, 2020: Former JNU student Umar Khalid addresses the audience during ‘Young India March,’ a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent communal violence in the national capital, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
New Delhi, India - March 3, 2020: Former JNU student Umar Khalid addresses the audience during ‘Young India March,’ a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent communal violence in the national capital, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A Delhi court on Tuesday accepted the fresh supplementary chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid and research scholar Sharjeel Imam in a conspiracy case in connection with the Northeast Delhi violence.

After considering the chargesheet, the said that there is sufficient material to proceed against Khalid, Imam and Faizan Khan for offences under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). They werre booked under the provisions of the stringent law by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The police had on Sunday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Khalid and Imam pertaining to a larger conspiracy behind the violence that took place in areas of Northeast of Delhi between February 24 and 26. Both have been arrested by the Delhi Police.

According to the police, the present case pertains to a multi-layered conspiracy and pre-planned riots in Delhi. Police have submitted that on March 6, specific information was received in the Crime Branch that the communal riots from February 24 to 26 in Delhi were pre-planned and the same was hatched by Khalid and his associates.

More than 750 cases were registered over the Northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

tags
top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
UP govt brings ordinance against unlawful religious conversions
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Covid-19: Delhi graveyard running out of burial space as deaths rise
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Pakistan to bring all intelligence agencies under ISI control
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In