Silchar: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact on Thursday evening shortly after taking off from the airbase in Assam’s Jorhat, prompting a search and rescue operation for the aircraft and its two pilots, defence officials said. Sukhoi-30 goes missing in Assam, search op launched

The aircraft was last in contact with ground control at around 7.42 pm before it went off radar, the officials said.

“The aircraft had two pilots on board and there has been no contact with them so far. Search operations have been launched to locate the aircraft and the pilots,” an IAF official said on condition of anonymity.

A defence PRO confirmed that an aircraft is currently missing and that teams have been dispatched to ascertain the situation.

The Indian Airforce (IAF) on its official X handle wrote, “An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated.”

Around the same time, reports emerged from Karbi Anglong district of a loud explosion-like sound heard from a remote hill area near Nilip block under Chokihola. Local residents said they heard the sound in the evening and later noticed smoke rising from the hills.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the reported sound and the missing fighter jet are linked.

Security forces and search teams have begun operations in the hilly terrain to verify the reports and locate the aircraft. Officials said the area is remote and difficult to access, which could make the search operation challenging.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI is one of the Indian Air Force’s frontline multirole fighter aircraft and forms a key component of India’s air defence capabilities.