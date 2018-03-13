Sukma attack: Rajnath Singh asks MoS Ahir to visit Chhattisgarh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir to visit Chhattisgarh and review the situation in the wake of killing of nine CRPF personnel in a Maoist attack in Sukma district.

“Rajnath Singh has asked Ahir to reach Chhattisgarh tonight (Tuesday) and review the ground situation in the wake of the LWE attack in Sukma,” a Home Ministry tweet said.

At least nine Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and two injured in Sukma earlier in the day, in one of the deadliest attacks by Maoists on security forces this year.

Maoists blew up an anti-landmine vehicle of the CRPF’s 212 Battalion along the 5-km under-construction Kistaram-Palodi road by using over 50-kg Improvised Explosive Device around 12.30 p.m. when the CRPF personnel were on routine patrol and going towards a newly-opened post in Palodi in Kishtaram.

The blast was followed by a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in which the rebels also suffered casualties.

Rajnath Singh termed the incident “deeply distressing” and asked CRPF Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar to visit the spot.