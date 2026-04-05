Sunetra Pawar reaches out to Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for Baramati bypoll

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar has rung up Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and sought his support for her candidature in the Baramati by-poll scheduled for April 23. The seat fell vacant after the death of Sunetra’s husband, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash on January 28 Sunetra Pawar dialled Uddhav Thackeray seeking support for Baramati bypoll. (PTI/HTPhoto)

According to NCP leaders, Sunetra dialled Thackeray on Friday, soon after the Congress declared its intention to contest the assembly seat. Thackeray’s response to the request was that he would discuss the issue with his partymen and take a decision. It is believed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is inclined to support Sunetra and is likely to announce his decision by April 5. Sunetra is expected to file her nomination papers on April 6.

“Sunetra Pawar spoke to the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief on the phone, and they had a detailed discussion on the election. He will soon make his decision public,” confirmed Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

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Thackeray’s decision to support an NCP candidate rather than his own Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, the Congress, may also affect the coalition.

Sunetra is likely to make similar requests to other political parties, including the Congress.

The NCP has been working to ensure an unopposed victory for her and, to that end, has been approaching parties not to field an opposing candidate. However, while others were favourably inclined, the Congress was not. The party has decided to field a candidate and has even started the selection process. It has managed to get support from the Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which may prove significant in the polls. The RSP has a significant following in the constituency, as Baramati has a substantial Dhangar population that follows Jankar.

Even chief minister Devendra Fadnavis supported the idea of an unopposed victory for Sunetra on the grounds of “Maharashtra’s political traditions and dignity”. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the CM said that an uncontested by-election, where parties rose above political differences, would be in keeping with these traditions. “I believe all parties should support Sunetra Tai’s candidature,” he said.