‘If Sunjay Kapur's will was forged, would there be errors?’: Priya Kapur's big submission in court

After two days of allegations from actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, it was Priya Kapur’s turn on Wednesday to defend herself, pushing back against claims that she had forged the will of her late husband, business tycoon Sunjay Kapur. Priya asserted that the document was “prima facie valid” and that the suit challenging the will was “bogus” and devoid of any cause of action on what was another day of scathing remarks as the inheritance battle over Sunjay’s ₹30,000 crore estate intensified in the Delhi high court. Sunjay and Priya Sachdev have a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter Safira,

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar, representing Priya before a single-bench of justice Jyoti Singh, told the court that his client “was not a homemaker but an investment banker,” and if she had intended to forge the will, which purportedly bequeathed Sunjay’s entire estate to her, there would have been no errors in it.

“The will is prima facie valid. Actually, the forgery, if it has to be, it has to be complete. No mistakes will be left. This lady was not a housewife, but an investment banker. I ask myself, for the forgery to be complete, will there be mistakes left? And will I spell my own son’s name incorrectly as a mother?” Nayyar submitted.

Sunjay, who was the chairperson of Sona Comstar, died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12 this year. He was earlier married to designer Nandita Mahtani, and later to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he has two children — Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce in 2016, he married model-actor and businesswoman Priya in 2017, with whom he had a son, Azarius.

In their suit filed on September 9, Samaira and Kiaan claimed that Priya produced the will for the first time at a family meeting on July 30, without any prior disclosure of its existence. They sought a one-fifth share each in their father’s estate, alleging that Priya, in conspiracy with Nitin Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal, the attesting witnesses, had fabricated the document under “suspicious circumstances”. The will, they claimed, was riddled with “glaring blunders”, including misspelling Azarius’s name four times, incorrect addresses, and the absence of an attached schedule.

Dismissing these claims, Nayyar argued that minor errors or discrepancies could not invalidate the will or cast doubt on its authenticity. He also said there was nothing unusual about Sunjay leaving his estate to Priya, as he had already made ample financial provisions for his children —Samaira and Kiaan —through a trust, including the transfer of ₹1,900 crore just a day before the suit was filed.