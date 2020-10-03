e-paper
Home / India News / Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for Atal Tunnel: SAIL

Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for Atal Tunnel: SAIL

The 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley, ensuring connectivity throughout the year. The valley was earlier cut off for about six months every year due to heavy snowfall.       

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Security personnel stand guard outside Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh national highway.
Security personnel stand guard outside Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh national highway.(PTI)
         

State-owned SAIL on Friday said it has supplied over 9,000 tonnes of steel for the all-weather Atal Tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms and travel time by four to five hours.

       

In a statement, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said it has contributed to the mega project by supplying more than 9,000 tonnes of steel.

Two-thirds of the total 15,000 tonnes of steel used in the project has been supplied by SAIL, it said.        

Out of the 9,000 tonnes, 6,500 tonnes was TMT, 1,500 tonnes structurals and 1,000 tonnes plates for fabricating beams, besides a small quantity of GP/GC sheets for constructing stations and control rooms.      

“The tunnel will be of great significance to the locals as well as for strategic movements. It will boost connectivity of the Spiti Valley. This is an achievement considering the very challenging conditions of the construction site and weather,” Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying in the statement.         

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, “It is a proud moment for the company to have partnered in such an important project for strengthening India. As India moves forward in becoming Atmanirbhar, SAIL will participate in producing the strong steel needed to fuel every infrastructural need of the nation.”

Development of border infrastructure will benefit common man, army: PM Modi
UP Congress chief under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s Hathras visit: Party
Border areas connectivity is directly related to security issues, says PM Modi
Ready to waive ‘interest on interest’ during moratorium: Centre tells SC
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Farm laws violate federalism, will fight them out legally: Punjab CM
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
