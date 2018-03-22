 Rajdeo Ranjan murder case: SC closes proceedings against Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap | india news | Hindustan Times
Rajdeo Ranjan murder case: SC closes proceedings against Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap

An SC bench ordered closure of proceedings against Tej Pratap and gave the slain journalist’s widow the liberty to get her plea revised if some incriminating material surfaces in the future.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2018 13:27 IST
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT FILE PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed proceedings against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap, son of jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the murder case of a Siwan-based journalist.

The apex court had asked the CBI to investigate allegations relating to media reports featuring photographs and videos that showed Pratap, former Bihar health minister, along with two absconding accused, Mohd Kaif and Javed, who are presently in judicial custody in the Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi that CBI has not found any incriminating material against the RJD leader.

The bench ordered closure of proceedings against Tej Pratap and gave the slain journalist’s widow the liberty to get her plea revised if some incriminating material surfaces in the future.

