Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi.
india news

Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops

The lawyer was produced before the district court and the court sent him in judicial remand.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a Supreme Court lawyer from Delhi on the charge of raping a woman, who used to work in his office in Gwalior, police said on Friday.

Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi on Thursday and brought to Gwalior on Friday, said Amit Sanghi, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

“A 32-year-old woman, a resident of Indore, lodged a complaint against Sehgal at University police station in Gwalior on December 22. Sehgal had opened a law firm in Gwalior a few months ago and appointed the woman as an office manager. Sehgal used to visit his Gwalior office to discuss cases there. During his visit to Gwalior, the woman alleged that he raped her many times. Sehgal also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone,” said Sanghi.

Police investigated the matter and found the accusations of the woman true, he added.

Sehgal was produced before the district court and the court sent him in judicial remand, the SP said.

While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier.(Representative image)
india news

Will you get your driving license without test? Check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The ministry also said that the draft notification dated January 29, 2021, has been uploaded on the official website of the ministry.
The CM's unveiling of projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 crore came in addition to the on-going projects of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore for the development of 21 disputed villages in Kotia gram panchayat under Potangi block of Koraput. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Inaugurating several welfare projects worth 18 crore including laying the foundation stone of a 5 crore bridge through video-conferencing, Patnaik said Kotia gram panchayat on the Andhra-Odisha border would be developed into a model gram panchayat.
High-speed internet connection is being restored in entire J&amp;K from Friday, principal secretary (power and information) Rohit Kansal said.(AP)
india news

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
High-speed internet services in the erstwhile state were snapped in August 2019. 'Better late than never,' tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Nepal government had ordered the opening of all bridges on the Indo-Nepal border last week. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
The court has also sentenced him to three years in prison for performing black magic on the victim.(HT File/Representational Image)
india news

Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son

PTI, Beed
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The husband-wife duo suspected the boy's family of practising black magic and blamed them for the death of their buffalo. To take revenge from the family, the couple picked up the boy and took him home, where they strangled him to death and threw the body near a school, said API Laxman Kendre
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The agriculture minister also underlined that the government's offer to amend the laws did not mean it had any flaws.
Five people, including two women, have been arrested in an extortion case. A call was made from the central jail to a Kumaon-based jeweller. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of 50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
Chaudhury has been attending Kisan mahapanchayats and protest sites and had extended support to Bharatiya Kisan Union when they were thinking of withdrawing protest from the Ghazipur site. (PTI)
india news

'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also be exempt of tomorrow's chakka jam.
india news

Chakka Jam tomorrow: Timing, services to be affected | All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Congress has extended support to farmers 'chakka jam' which will be observed in all states, except Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
For the last few days, several party leaders including ministers and MLAs have been pitching for KTR, presently the working president of the TRS, taking over as the next chief minister of Telangana. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Amid rumours of KTR taking over as Telangana CM, KCR calls party meet on Sunday

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A senior leader of the TRS, on condition of anonymity, said there is every possibility that the topic of KTR replacing his father as the chief minister might come up for discussion at Sunday’s state executive committee meeting.
Representational image. (AFP/ISRO)
india news

Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:21 PM IST
In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10
Parameswaran Iyer. (PTI File)
india news

Former bureaucrat’s book reveals behind-the-scenes of Covid-19 management

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Parameswaran Iyer was the drinking water and sanitation secretary till last year and headed the Covid group for logistics management set up in April
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (File photo)
india news

Concerned about region, not protesters: Goa CM on infra projects

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Sawant’s comments come a day after he had alleged that ”external forces” were fuelling the protests by locals against the government’s plans for three linear infrastructure projects
