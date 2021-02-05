Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a Supreme Court lawyer from Delhi on the charge of raping a woman, who used to work in his office in Gwalior, police said on Friday.

Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi on Thursday and brought to Gwalior on Friday, said Amit Sanghi, superintendent of police, Gwalior.

“A 32-year-old woman, a resident of Indore, lodged a complaint against Sehgal at University police station in Gwalior on December 22. Sehgal had opened a law firm in Gwalior a few months ago and appointed the woman as an office manager. Sehgal used to visit his Gwalior office to discuss cases there. During his visit to Gwalior, the woman alleged that he raped her many times. Sehgal also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone,” said Sanghi.

Police investigated the matter and found the accusations of the woman true, he added.

Sehgal was produced before the district court and the court sent him in judicial remand, the SP said.