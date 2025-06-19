Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Supreme Court moves kidnapping case against Tamil Nadu ADGP Jayaram to CB-CID, seeks new HC bench

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2025 01:35 PM IST

SC bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan asked the chief justice of the Madras high court to assign the case to a different judge.

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the investigation against Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram to the CB-CID and cancelled the Madras high court’s order that had directed his arrest, reported news agency PTI.

Supreme Court shifts ADGP Jayaram probe to CB-CID, assigns new HC judge(ANI)
Supreme Court shifts ADGP Jayaram probe to CB-CID, assigns new HC judge(ANI)

The decision came after the Tamil Nadu government told the court it wanted Jayaram’s suspension to continue until the probe in the kidnapping case, allegedly involving him, is completed.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan also asked the chief justice of the Madras high court to assign the case to a different judge.

The Supreme Court bench was earlier informed by senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the state government, that Jayaram’s suspension was not based on the high court’s June 16 order alone. “There are other allegations as well,” Dave said. He added, “It is within the rules that Jayaram can be suspended pending investigation in a criminal case against him.”

The Supreme Court had asked whether the case could be handed over to the CB-CID or special branch, and the Tamil Nadu government confirmed that it would prefer the CB-CID.

SC seeks different high court judge

The apex court said it was "demoralising" to see the officer suspended after it was informed that he has joined the investigation in the case, reported ANI news agency.

The Supreme Court further directed that the case against the senior police officer be reassigned to a different judge of the Madras high court, replacing the one who had earlier issued directions against him.

The bench expressed concern about how the kidnapping case was being handled in the high court. Dave, while avoiding direct criticism of the current judge, said, “He has been bringing all sorts of cases into this matter.”

On Wednesday, the top court had questioned the state over Jayaram’s arrest and suspension. The state’s counsel told the court that Jayaram had been taken into custody on Tuesday around 5 pm and was later released, but was suspended from service.

The case involves a kidnapping incident reported on April 5, where a girl and a boy were allegedly abducted. On June 16, the Madras High Court had ordered Jayaram's arrest in connection with the matter.

