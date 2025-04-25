Supreme Court pulls up Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remark, stays HC order

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted a stay on the summons issued to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a Lucknow court over his controversial remarks against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi approached the top court against an April 4 order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the summons issued by a Lucknow court.(ANI)

However, the court didn’t hold back in its criticism of Gandhi’s statement and said, “Let him not make any statement on freedom fighters without knowing any history or geography.”

Gandhi approached the top court against an April 4 order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the summons issued by a Lucknow court on a complaint by a lawyer that Gandhi’s statements amounted to promoting enmity.

Also Read | What Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders said after Pahalgam all-party meeting

The defamation case stems from Gandhi's comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

The Lucknow bench of the high court on April 4 said that Gandhi can file a revision petition before the sessions court, making the high court's intervention unnecessary at this stage.

Also Read | 'Everytime Rahul Gandhi leaves country....': Karnataka BJP slams Congress leader after Pahalgam terror attack

Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, challenged a subordinate court's decision to summon him in the case, while contesting the ongoing proceedings against him.

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kashmir

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived in Kashmir to meet those injured in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, a Congress leader said.

The party leader said Gandhi is likely to visit the Army's Base Hospital in Badamibagh Cantonment here to enquire about the health of those injured in the attack on April 22 that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.