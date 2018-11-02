Supreme Court refuses CBI appeal to reopen Bofors case over delay in filing appeal

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the CBI appeal to reopen Bofors case citing delay in filing appeal by the investigating agency.

The bench headed by chief justice Ranjan Gogoi said, ‘We are not convinced with the grounds furnished by the petitioner in explaining the inordinate delay of 4522 days in filing this SLP (appeal). We notice that in the criminal appeal filed by the complainant (Ajay Agarwal) CBI is a party and will be entitled to raise all pleas at the time of hearing.

Court did not make any observations on CBI’s request that the dismissal of it’s petition should not come in the way for the agency’s further investigation.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 12:46 IST