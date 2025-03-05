Supreme Court says IAS officers ‘show supremacy’ over IPS, IFS; questions Uttarakhand's CAMPA fund use

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers often try to assert their supremacy over Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers. Supreme Court says IAS officers assert supremacy over IPS, IFS.(HT_PRINT)

The apex court's observation came during a hearing on the misuse of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) fund in Uttrakhand, which is meant for afforestation and forest conservation.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed that, based on their experience as government pleaders and judges, IAS officers often see themselves as superior to IPS and IFS officers.

Justice Gavai added that this issue persists across all states and has led to resentment among IPS and IFS officers.

“In my experience as a government pleader for three years and a judge for 22 years, I can tell you IAS officers want to show their supremacy over IPS and IFS officers... There is always a conflict in all states... There is always heartburning amongst the IPS and IFS that though they are part of the same cadre, why should the IAS treat them as superiors,” ANI quoted Justice Gavai as saying.

The court also expressed concern over the misuse of CAMPA funds for non-admissible activities, such as purchasing iPhones and laptops, and directed the chief secretary of Uttrakhand to file an affidavit.

The court emphasised that the fund is meant for increasing green cover, and its improper utilisation, along with the failure to deposit interest, is a serious issue.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was present during the hearing, assured the bench that he would look into resolving such internal conflicts between officers.

The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) is a key part of India's environmental policy framework, designed to balance developmental needs with forest conservation.

With ANI inputs