Supreme Court stays Bombay HC's acquittal of 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

The Supreme Court of India has stayed the Bombay High Court's order which acquitted all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. SC has stayed the Bombay High Court's judgement which acquitted all 12 men behind the 2006 Mumbai train blast(File Photo)

The Supreme Court's notice comes after the Maharashtra government filed a plea to challenge the High Court's acquittal of the 12 men behind the 2006 attacks.

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, challenged the High Court's judgement a day after it was passed. The state government argued that the high court made an error in its judgement and sought a stay to prevent the release of the accused men.

The Bombay High Court acquitted the 12 men behind the 2006 Mumbai train blasts and overturned the 2015 convictions under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

As per the HC, the prosecution “utterly failed to establish the offence beyond reasonable doubt,” citing lapses, unreliable evidence and violation of constitutional rights.

In 2006, seven explosive devices planted in pressure cookers were hidden in Mumbai's local trains. The attack, which is among the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, took place during the evening rush hour of the local train. At least 188 people were killed, and over 800 were injured.

13 men were arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, which claimed that the attacks were planned by the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and aided by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In 2015, the MCOCA court convicted 12 of the 13 men.