Supreme Court to hear Justice Yashwant Varma's plea against in-house committee report on Monday

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday, July 28, Justice Yashwant Varma's plea challenging the in-house committee report against him. The report confirmed recovery of unaccounted cash from the official residence of Justice Varma.(PTI)

The in-house three-judge inquiry report indicting him, confirmed the recovery of unaccounted cash from the official residence of the Allahabad High Court judge.

Justice Varma said that the committee did not give him a fair chance to respond to the allegations before releasing its findings.

The inquiry had concluded that there was “strong inferential evidence” of Justice Varma's “covert or active control” on the burnt currency recovered from his residence.

According to people familiar with the matter, Varma's legal team had sought an urgent listing of the matter.

While agreeing to list the matter, CJI Gavai had recused himself from hearing the plea. He noted that it would be inappropriate for him to do so, given his prior involvement in internal deliberations related to the case.