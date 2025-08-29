Supreme Court to hear RJD plea on extension for claims, objections in Bihar SIR on Sept 1

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear the pleas filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal challenging the special intensive revision in Bihar. As per reports, the plea calls for an extension in the deadline to file claims and objections regarding the Bihar SIR. Along with RJD, AIMIM has also moved the SC, seeking extension of September 1 deadline for filing claims, objections in Bihar SIR. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

As per LiveLaw, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for RJD, told the top court that nearly 80,000 claims were filed before the apex court’s August 22 order. After the Supreme Court's directive, another 95,000 claims were submitted.

Along with RJD, AIMIM has also moved the SC, seeking extension of September 1 deadline for filing claims, objections in Bihar SIR.

Row over Bihar SIR continues

As per the Election Commission of India, over 1.62 lakh claims and objections have been filed by electors on the draft electoral rolls.

As per an ANI report, ECI received 10 claims and objections from a single state political party - the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) in Bihar.

Furthermore, ECI added that 1,62,453 claims and objections were filed directly by electors, of which 17,516 have been disposed of after verification.

The process of claims and objections for the Bihar SIR is set to end on September 1.

The Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls began on June 24. As per the polling body, the exercise aims to ensure error-free rolls ahead of the state elections.

However, the SIR in Bihar has sparked a row between the Election Commission and the opposition INDIA Bloc. Led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the opposition has alleged that the Bihar SIR exercise is an attempt to "steal votes" for the BJP.