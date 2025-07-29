‘Greatness of PM…’: Why Supriya Sule lauded Modi during Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was his "greatness" that he showed faith in Opposition leaders to lead the delegations that went to India's partners after Operation Sindoor to highlight the country's fight against terrorism. NCP MP Supriya Sule speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.(Sansad TV)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Supriya Sule said PM Narendra Modi showed a big heart by appointing Opposition leaders to lead the all-party delegation.

“When we got a call from Kiren Rijiju, he just told me on the phone that Supriya, you will have to give 10 days for the country... It was the greatness of the Prime Minister that he showed faith in the opposition leaders to lead the delegations,” Sule said in the Lok Sabha.

The NCP (SP) leader also highlighted that the Congress party was the first to say that it stand with the Central government after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"At the all-party meeting, the Congress party was the first to say that the Congress party and the entire opposition will stand with Narendra Modi's government with full strength," Sule said in the lower house.

Seven groups of all party delegations, including Opposition MPs such as NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, Congress party's Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi, and former ambassadors, visited several nations across the globe to promote India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Group 7, led by NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, went to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.