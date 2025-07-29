Rafale, Trump, ‘new normal’ with Pakistan: Who said what in Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha

The special debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha saw major political flashpoints between the Narendra Modi government and the Congress-led opposition. The debate will be held in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, while PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah are expected to speak too. Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: In his Lok Sabha speech, Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan against resorting to terrorism again in the future. (Sansad TV)

Here's a recap of major arguments in the Lok Sabha:

‘If they (opposition) must ask a question…’: Rajnath on success and losses

Defence minister Rajnath Singh detailed how the operation — India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack — was carried out. He had a ready response to questions about India's loss of military assets, particularly fighter jets: “No important assests were damaged."

He added, “If they (opposition) must ask a question, it should be whether India destroyed terrorist bases — and the answer is yes. If you want to know whether Operation Sindoor was successful — again, the answer is yes.”

Rajnath Singh stressed that India stopped the strikes upon a request from Pakistan. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi interjected with a “why did we stop?” at this, but Rajnath said he'd already answered that. He was seemingly referring to the assertion that India did not want to escalate but only make its intentions clear.

Did Trump broker ceasefire? What Jaishankar said

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said there was no mention of trade in any phone call between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump during the time of Pahalgam attack in April, followed by Operation Sindoor in May.

His assertions were an apparent response to Trump's repeated claims that he brokered the ceasefire after telling Indian and Pakistani governments that the US won't trade with them if they didn't stop fighting. Trump repeated his claim on Monday, even after the opposition had counted up to the 26th time.

Jaishankar said, “At no stage in any conversation with the US was there any linkage with trade and what was going on. Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump from April 22, when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy, and June 17, when he called up Prime Minister in Canada to explain why he could not meet [Modi]."

'How many, if any, Rafales fell?' Pointed questions by Cong's Gaurav Gogoi

“The country has the courage to handle the truth. Don't worry; tell us,” Gaurav Gogoi, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, said in his speech immediately after Rajnath Singh's address.

“We want to know from Rajnath Singh ji today how many of our fighter jets were downed. We have to tell this not just to the public but also to our jawans, as they are being lied to as well,” he said.

“There are just 35 Rafale jets in India; you thought those many were enough. And if some of them have been downed, I think it is a big loss,” he said.