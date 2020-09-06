Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 18:02 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that Dipesh Sawant, the house helper of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities.

The NCB reached at the conclusion based on Sawant’s statements and digital evidence collected by the agency.

“On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and digital evidence collected by the NCB, it’s clear that Sawant is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers,” the NCB said.

Sawant was arrested by the NCB on Saturday evening in connection with the drugs probe being linked to the late actor’s death. Earlier in the day, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were remanded in NCB custody till September 9.

Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and the NCB.

The NCB launched an investigation into the case after it received communication from the ED, in which there were chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.