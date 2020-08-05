Sushant Singh death: BMC advises Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari to use digital platforms for further investigation

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:10 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities in their response to Bihar Police’s letter seeking exemption for coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced home quarantine for Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari stated that the latter has been advised to use digital platforms while proceeding with the investigation regarding the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case.

The BMC officials said that the use of digital platforms would ensure that the IPS officer, if asymptomatic, would not transmit the contagion to others, nor would he himself get infected by SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease.

They cited the spike in the viral outbreak cases in Bihar and urged Tiwari to take the preventive measures in line with the Maharashtra government’s rules and regulations.

Earlier, Bihar Police authorities had alleged that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined by the BMC on Sunday night upon reaching Mumbai, even though they were intimated in advance about his arrival to pursue the further investigation in the Rajput death case.

On Monday morning, the BMC authorities issued a clarification and said Tiwari was quarantined as per the rules of the Maharashtra government, but the IPS officer was allowed to apply for an exemption from home quarantine.

The BMC clarification had led Bihar Police to write to the civic body amid a slanging match between the two states – Maharashtra and Bihar – over the Rajput death probe.

BMC has also drawn the Bihar Police’s attention that Tiwari has been urged to follow all rules and regulations enforced by Maharashtra government as far as the prevention of the viral outbreak in the state is concerned, according to P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 following which the Maharashtra government handed over the probe to the Mumbai Police.