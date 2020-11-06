Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar seeking re-election from Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 23:16 IST

Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha is located in Supaul district and comes under the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. This is one of the 78 constituencies that are going to the polls on November 7 — the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. BJP’s Niraj Kumar Singh, who has been representing the constituency since 2010 (first five years from JD-U), and RJD’s Bipin Kumar Noniya are contesting for this seat in Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Niraj Kumar Singh is Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and this makes the fight all the more interesting as he has been raising questions against the role of the Maharashtra Police in the investigation into the death of the Bollywood actor.

The death of the Bollywood actor and the subsequent tug-of-war between Bihar police and Maharashtra police were assumed to have a significant role in the election. Though Niraj has been representing the constituency for long enough to win another term, it remains to be seen whether the Sushant Singh Rajput factor plays out and how.

Niraj suffered a heart attack in October during campaigning.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,88,463 population, 95.92% is rural and 4.08% is urban population.The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 18.94 and 0.89,respectively.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,87,315 electorates and 297 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 68.16% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 65.79% in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2015, BJP’s Niraj Kumar Singh had defeated RJD’s Jahur Alam by 9,292 votes by 9,292 votes.

In this election, there are 3, 09, 818 eligible voters including 1, 62, 249 male, 1, 47, 558 female and 11 third gender voters.