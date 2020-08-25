Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI

india

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate, cook and domestic help were again called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in connection with their probe into the Bollywood actor’s death, reports said.

Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where CBI officials probing the case are staying, in the morning, news agency PTI reported. Pithani, Singh and Sawant were present in Rajput’s house in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was dead on June 14.

The CBI team also called Rajput’s chartered accountant and accountant for information about his financial transactions, PTI cited an official as saying.

Shridhar was questioned by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 3 “about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required,” an official told ANI.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor’s death case after a first information report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

A team of the Mumbai Police also went to the DRDO guest house in the morning, the official added.

The CBI team had on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where Rajput is said to have spent a couple of months, and also questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant. They had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

The team had Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput’s flat on Saturday to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead in June. The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and were also questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house.

The Supreme Court had on August 19 upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the central probe agency.

Rajput’s father had filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death after Rajput was found dead in his house.

