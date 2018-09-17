Sushma Swaaraj pulls up Navjot Singh Sidhu for ‘his conduct’ in Pakistan

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has reprimanded Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his “conduct” in Pakistan and politicising the Kartarpur corridor issue, persons familiar with the development said. Swaraj met Sidhu on Monday. According to a person aware of the meeting, Swaraj conveyed to the Congress minister that his conduct in Pakistan was not appreciated.

Sidhu drew flak for hugging Pakistan army chief and for his statements on the Sikh pilgrimage issue. Sidhu was the only Indian politician who had attended Imran Khan’s swearing-in as Prime Minister.

Swaraj pointed out that his statements on Sikh pilgrimage and the Kartarpur corridor “unnecessarily politicised” an important issue that had to be handled carefully.

Sidhu had claimed that Pakistan had allowed direct access to Sikh pilgrims to the historic Kartarpur sahib gurudwara across the border on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary. The Shiromani Akali Dal,the BJP’s alliance partner, had dismissed the claim.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 23:25 IST