Sushma Swaraj gets 57% support in Twitter poll after being trolled for helping inter-faith couple

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj received 57% support from over one lakh Twitter users in a poll she conducted on social media abuse.

With seven hours left for the poll to end, about 1.01 lakh votes were registered.

Swaraj put out the poll on Saturday after she was trolled for days for helping an inter-faith couple, who were allegedly harassed over religion by an official, get their passports.

The case pertains to the rejection of the passport application of Tanvi Seth, who is married to Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, by a passport officer in Lucknow on the grounds that she had not changed her name to a Muslim one in her application.

Following this, the regional passport office transferred the concerned officer and also issued passports to her.

Angered by her action, some of Swaraj’s followers on Twitter accused her of indulging in minority appeasement.

Swaraj then launched a Twitter poll, asking people if they approved of the abusive tweets.

“Friends: I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets? Please RT,” she tweeted with the poll.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Swaraj’s husband and former Delhi L-G, Swaraj Kaushal said he had received an abusive tweet that said he should beat his wife and teach her not to do “Muslim appeasement”.

The external affairs minister also received wide support from people across the country, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who called the “vicious” trolling as outrageous.

“Horrified by the vicious trolling @SushmaSwaraj ji has been subjected to. Absolutely outrageous!” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

“If our own Minister of External Affairs is not spared, what hope is there for any other woman?” she asked.