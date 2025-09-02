There was a suspected bird strike on IndiGo 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight, senior airport director of Nagpur said on Tuesday morning. Reports said the IndiGo flight was carrying 272 passengers. Suspected bird strike on IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight 6E812(PTI/File)

We are trying to analyse what has happened, news agency ANI quoted senior airport director Abid Ruhi as saying.

An official statement from the airline is awaited.

Data from flight tracking portal flightradar24.com showed that the aircraft – an Airbus A320-251N – was diverted back to Nagpur.

The bird strike shortly after takeoff reportedly damaged aircraft’s front portion.

More details are awaited.

Last week, a technical issue detected mid-air led to a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Gujarat's Surat with around 150 passengers on board to diverted to Ahmedabad.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am on August 28, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after being diverted, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said.

IndiGo arranged another aircraft later for the passengers, he said, adding that the flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm.