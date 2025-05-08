Suspected drone explosion in Kutch amid India-Pakistan conflict

Ahmedabad: An explosion was reported near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Khavda region early Thursday morning after an unidentified drone reportedly collided with a high-tension power line. Teams from the BSF and the Indian Air Force reached the site and recovered a portion of the suspected drone

The incident took place around 6 am, triggering a loud noise that drew the attention of security forces in the area, a local official, who asked not to be named, said.

Following the blast, teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) arrived at the site. A portion of the suspected drone was recovered and confiscated by air force personnel for investigation.

“An explosion was reported in the area. We alerted teams from the BSF and the IAF who reached the spot and found an object resembling a drone. It has been handed over to the Air Force, which is now investigating the matter,” superintendent of police, Kutch (West), Vikas Sunda said.

The origin of the drone—whether it came from across the international border—remains unconfirmed.

Security forces have intensified surveillance in the region, given Kutch’s proximity to the India-Pakistan border and the ongoing tension between the two countries.

The recovery of the drone wreckage comes in the backdrop of Wednesday’s Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26. The Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early on Wednesday.